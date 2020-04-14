NRKs in Gulf: Chennithala urges Centre to move SC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central government should file an appeal before the Supreme Court to bring back Indian expats in the Gulf countries who wish to return home, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged External Affairs Minister(EAM) S Jaishankar. In a letter to the EAM, Chennithala put forth various suggestions to address the issues faced by Gulf-based NRIs.

“Considering the seriousness of the issue, the Centre should urgently move the apex court. The Indian community in the UAE and other Gulf countries are worried and anxious. Thousands have lost their jobs. They want to return home to India. Therefore we should prioritise and pregnant women, ailing persons, aged people and the unemployed should get priority. Also, facilities should be provided to quarantine them,” he said.

Chennithala pointed out that Indians in the Gulf countries who tested positive for Covid are shifted to hospitals or isolation centres only after several hours. The Government of India should take diplomatic steps to ensure proper and timely treatment for them. Indian Embassies should also open quarantine centres in these countries, the Opposition leader said, adding, a comprehensive project should be prepared to rehabilitate those who return to the country.

Binoy Viswam approaches NHRC

T’Puram: Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam, MP, has approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking its urgent intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian expats in the Gulf countries. The MP, who’s also president of the Kerala Pravasi Federation, submitted a petition before the Commission. As per official data, 80 lakh Indian nationals are there in the Middle East. Of these, 21 lakh are Malayalis. In the wake of Covid-19, Indians in Gulf countries are facing difficulties. The Indian missions there have failed to intervene effectively. And this amounts to a violation of international human rights. The Government of India should take all possible measures to support the Indians in the Gulf. The Human Rights Commission should issue the necessary directives to the Centre, Binoy Viswam said.