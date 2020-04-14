Railway staff take up Covid work 24X7

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway employees are in the forefront of serving people ever since lockdown was declared in the country. Around two lakh railway employees are working day and night at different stations and depots without proper food or security measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said N Kanniah, general secretary, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU), and working president, All India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF).

The employees have been producing around 50,000 safety masks daily and nearly two lakh masks were distributed. They have also ventured into distributing sanitisers which they manufactured from 10,000 litres of alcohol. Around 3,500 isolation beds have been made for the corona affected patients in 375 coaches in 170 regions across the country. The employees are aiming to make 40,000 beds ready by June. Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala has also developed self-operated prototype ventilators.