Sports Minister calls up swimmer stuck in Thailand

Sports Minister E P Jayarajan on Monday interacted with swimmer Sajan Prakash, who is stuck in Thailand after the lockdown was imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sports Minister E P Jayarajan on Monday interacted with swimmer Sajan Prakash, who is stuck in Thailand after the lockdown was imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19. The Minister talked with the Olympian through a WhatsApp video call. Sajan was undergoing training at the FINA Academy in Phuket to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Lockdown was declared in Thailand in the second week of March and the academy was shut down forcing him to stay there. 

The Minister enquired about the swimmer’s health and advised him not to get alarmed of the situation 
Jayarajan also wished Sajan luck with regard to his Olympic qualification. Sajan, who works as an inspector in Kerala Police said he is humbled the Minister contacted him and enquired about his well-being. 

Sajan had won six gold and two silver medals in the 2015 National Games held in Thiruvananthapuram. 
He competed in 200m butterfly at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. The lockdown in Thailand is expected to conclude on May 31. 

