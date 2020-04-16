STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering students develop mini-ventilator for Covid patients

Shifting a patient with severe breathing difficulty to the nearest permanent ventilator facility is a risky proposition, especially in the present Covid-19 scenario.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shifting a patient with severe breathing difficulty to the nearest permanent ventilator facility is a risky proposition, especially in the present Covid-19 scenario. Portable mini-ventilators developed by engineering students could soon provide a solution to this challenge.

As part of a competition organised by the Covid Cell of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), 34 colleges brought out prototypes of portable breathing assistants from which five were approved by the Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). The respiratory support models will be installed in Covid hospitals after obtaining permission from the health authorities.

The portable ventilators, each costing below Rs 10,000, were made at fablabs set up in the colleges. The colleges whose prototypes were selected were:  Vimal Jyothi Engineering College, Kannur; St Joseph’s Engineering College, Pala; TKM Engineering College, Kollam; Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara and Mangalam Engineering College, Thrissur. The colleges will be given  Rs 20,000 each  from the varsity’s R&D  fund. 

Crucial equipment
According to health experts, the number of Covid patients are expected to increase exponentially in most of the states in the coming days of which five per cent will need ventilator support. This means, even if one lakh people are suddenly affected, at least 2,000 to 5,000 ventilators will be required. However, patients with less-severe breathing difficulty, high-end ventilators deployed in hospitals may not be needed. That is when makeshift ventilators come in handy. 

