Kudumbashree hotels a huge hit

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Janakeeya hotel, a joint initiative by the city corporation and Kudumbashree Mission that kick-started recently has become an instant hit among the public, especially the working population. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on community kitchens. Minimal pricing and home delivery service have contributed to its popularity, especially during lunch hours. “Despite selling around 1,500 to 2,000 meals daily, we are still struggling to meet the overwhelming demand,” said Rajesh Kumar, a Kudumbashree employee at the Janakeeya hotel near SMV Higher Secondary School.

Although the outlet receives more orders over phone applications, a large section of people, including government employees and police officials, come directly to buy meal parcels. According to the executives, a group of volunteers and hotel staff have been instructed to ensure that buyers are maintaining safe social distancing while at the hotels.Following the success of the meals parcels, the Kudumbashree Mission is planning to introduce breakfast and dinner parcels soon.

Police and health officials, auto drivers, hostel students and people residing in lodges would benefit from such a service. Further, the mission plans to open more outlets. “Currently, 26 Janakeeya hotels are functioning in the rural and urban areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. We plan to increase the number to a minimum of 80 before September.

Every panchayat within the district will be getting at least one hotel each as per the plan,” said a Kudumbashree executive. “We will be launching sales outlets if we are unable to set up hotel facilities in a particular area. The parcels will be transported from a centralised kitchen,” added the official.

According to K R Shaiju, district mission coordinator of Kudumbashree, two Janakeeya hotels will be launched in the city next week. “The works will commence as soon as the corporation allocates us space. Seven more hotels will open shortly,” he said. He said that delays in delivering the food and buyers rejecting parcels are some of the hurdles the initiative is facing.

Hotel locations in the city

Opposite SMV Higher Secondary School, Overbridge

EK Nayanar Charitable Trust,

Medical College compound, Ulloor

Canteen inside Planetarium, Post-Master General junction (PMG) Other locations: Vallakadavu, Nedumangad, Attingal, Neyyattinkara, Panavoor, Karavaram

Janakeeya hotels in each district

Kasaragod 8

Kannur 6

Kozhikode 13

Malappuram 30

Palakkad 20

Ernakulam 47

Alappuzha 17

Kottayam 24

Idukki 7

Pathanamthitta 32

Kollam 32

Thiruvananthapuram 22