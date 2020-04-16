STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree hotels a huge hit

Janakeeya hotels are delivering around 2,000 meals daily; breakfast and dinner parcels being planned; two more hotels to be opened

Meals parcels being handed over to customers at the Janakeeya Hotel near SMV School, Overbridge junction

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Janakeeya hotel, a joint initiative by the city corporation and Kudumbashree Mission that kick-started recently has become an instant hit among the public, especially the working population. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on community kitchens. Minimal pricing and home delivery service have contributed to its popularity, especially during lunch hours. “Despite selling around 1,500 to 2,000 meals daily, we are still struggling to meet the overwhelming demand,” said Rajesh Kumar, a Kudumbashree employee at the Janakeeya hotel near SMV Higher Secondary School. 

Although the outlet receives more orders over phone applications, a large section of people, including government employees and police officials, come directly to buy meal parcels. According to the executives, a group of volunteers and hotel staff have been instructed to ensure that buyers are maintaining safe social distancing while at the hotels.Following the success of the meals parcels, the Kudumbashree Mission is planning to introduce breakfast and dinner parcels soon. 

Police and health officials, auto drivers, hostel students and people residing in lodges would benefit from such a service. Further, the mission plans to open more outlets. “Currently, 26 Janakeeya hotels are functioning in the rural and urban areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. We plan to increase the number to a minimum of 80 before September.

Every panchayat within the district will be getting at least one hotel each as per the plan,” said a Kudumbashree executive. “We will be launching sales outlets if we are unable to set up hotel facilities in a particular area. The parcels will be transported from a centralised kitchen,” added the official.

According to K R Shaiju, district mission coordinator of Kudumbashree, two Janakeeya hotels will be launched in the city next week. “The works will commence as soon as the corporation allocates us space. Seven more hotels will open shortly,” he said. He said that delays in delivering the food and buyers rejecting parcels are some of the hurdles the initiative is facing.

Hotel locations in the city

Opposite SMV Higher Secondary School, Overbridge
EK Nayanar Charitable Trust, 
Medical College compound, Ulloor
Canteen inside Planetarium, Post-Master General junction (PMG) Other locations: Vallakadavu, Nedumangad, Attingal, Neyyattinkara, Panavoor, Karavaram 

Janakeeya hotels in each district

Kasaragod     8 
Kannur     6
Kozhikode     13
Malappuram     30
Palakkad     20
Ernakulam     47 
Alappuzha     17 
Kottayam     24 
Idukki     7
Pathanamthitta     32
Kollam     32
Thiruvananthapuram     22




