Toonz partners with Keith Chapman for ‘Paddypaws & Pals’

The series follows the adventures of Paddypaws, a young black and white kitten who lives on a farm with his other kitten pals and animal friends.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thiruvananthapuram-based Toonz Media Group is uniting forces with Keith Chapman Productions Ltd to create ‘Paddypaws & Pals’, a 52x11’ CGI-animated preschool series. The show which will launch in October will coincide with MIPCOM ’20 (entertainment content market). The production and distribution are planned between Toonz’s group companies, Telegael in Ireland and Imira Entertainment in Spain.

As part of the agreement, Toonz will be handling the financing, development and production of the series from script to screen while Keith Chapman Productions will oversee the creatives for the development and production.

The series follows the adventures of Paddypaws, a young black and white kitten who lives on a farm with his other kitten pals and animal friends. Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar, added, “As a fully independent studio, Toonz looks for original kids’ concepts with universal values and appeal, as well as a strong interactive element.”

