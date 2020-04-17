STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amid coronavirus battle, other infections claim lives in Kerala capital

Dengue, leptospirosis claim two lives; DMO to withdraw some employees from pandemic prevention duty to stem growing number of other cases

Published: 17th April 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

People cover their faces in public near Thampanoor bus Terminal in Thiruvananthapuram

People cover their faces in public in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the entire machinery battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the state capital is slowly slipping into the grip of other communicable diseases including dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis. While COVID-19 has claimed only one life in the district, one person each died of leptospirosis and dengue in the past few weeks drawing urgent attention of the authorities. 

As per the statistics with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Cell, two dengue deaths, one confirmed and four suspected leptospirosis deaths have been reported in the district so far this year.

A 38-year-old woman from Varkala died of leptospirosis on Monday and a confirmed dengue death was reported at Manikkal last week. The district medical office is now gearing up to withdraw health officials from COVID-19 duty to tackle other communicable diseases in the district. However, the lockdown and social distancing imposed will be a challenge for the health workers.

A senior official with the office said there is a spike in the number of cases of dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis in the district. “Summer showers have triggered a rise in mosquito index in many parts of the district. Currently, all our employees are engaged in the prevention of coronavirus and we are unable to focus on other activities. We will be withdrawing our officials of District Vector Control Unit from COVID-19 duty and deploy them for mosquito surveillance. Extensive fogging activities will be undertaken,” he said.

The official said household sanitation has to be stepped up and mosquito breeding grounds need to be eliminated to prevent a mass outbreak of vector-borne diseases. “Citizens must keep their houses and surroundings clean. A majority of the residents depend on domestic help for cleaning but, because of the lockdown, they’re unable to find such help. It shouldn’t be an excuse for keeping their homes unclean,” said the official.

“This year, our workers will not be able to carry out house visits or inspections because of social distancing. We will be adopting the IEC (information, education and communication) approach to tackle the situation,” the official added.

Telemedicine 
With medical care becoming a distant dream for many because of the ongoing situation, patients with seasonal illnesses are forced to take self-treatment. Though the government is planning to introduce telemedicine and mobile care for patients with other illnesses, it is an unknown territory for the majority of the population here. “The concept is good but we are yet to know the practicality of the initiative. Medical practitioners will have to find additional time,” said an official. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
communicable diseases dengue chikungunya leptospirosis COVID-19 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp