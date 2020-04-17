Cost-effective safety face shield

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tryasra Tech Solutions, a startup company functioning under Technology Business Incubator of Marian Engineering College, Kazhakoottam, has developed a safety face sheild for health workers and medical professionals working on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

The shield was developed in the wake of growing demand for personal protection equipment by medical professionals. The advantage of the safety face shield is that it is cost-effective and can be used multiple times. The startup has the facility to manufacture around 700 safety face shields per day.