Op Sagar Rani: 113 tonnes of fish seized in a fortnight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department destroyed 282 kilograms of fish which was unfit for consumption from various markets in the state on Thursday. As many as 221 inspections were held in various parts of the state. The department has seized 113 metric tonnes of stale fish under Operation Sagar Rani in the last 12 days.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the inspections would be strengthened with the support of other departments in the coming days. The stale and toxin laced fish consignments mainly come from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. “The stale fish consignments are mixed with fresh fish to avoid detection. The salted dried fish packets also contain traces of harmful preservatives.” said the minister. Operation Sagar Rani was started on April 4.