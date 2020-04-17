Over 200 more people put under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 212 people with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 were placed under observation in the district on Thursday. Of the 16 persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, only two patients are currently under treatment.

A total of 116 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. While seven persons have been admitted to General Hospital, 67 are in isolation at Medical College Hospital, four at Peroorkada District Model Hospital, three each at Nedumangad District Hospital and SAT Hospital, eight at Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 24 persons in various private hospitals.

On Thursday, 26 people were admitted to hospitals, while 16 persons were discharged. A total of 2,203 people have been placed in home quarantine in the district. As many as 92 samples were sent for testing on Thursday, while 61 samples tested negative. As many as 173 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room on Thursday, while 12 people called to the mental health helpline for psychological support.