Prathidhwani demands measures to ensure job security for IT employees

The ongoing pandemic has left the economy across the globe nosediving with especially the IT industry taking a considerable hit.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing pandemic has left the economy across the globe nosediving with especially the IT industry taking a considerable hit. With uncertainty looming large over the IT sector; Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees at Technopark, has sought the intervention of the Kerala government to ensure job security for the thousands of IT professionals working here. The organisation has demanded the state government to form a welfare board and a solution cell exclusively for IT employees in the state. 

Many startup companies operating at Technopark have landed in trouble because of lack of cash flow. This has resulted in companies announcing salary cuts for their staff. According to reports, the sudden economic downturn due to the pandemic has triggered panic among IT employees. 

On wednesday, the organisation presented a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking intervention in this regard.  “The economic conditions of other nations have a direct impact on us and will affect more than one lakh employees in the state,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani. “More than 30 per cent of the IT professionals at Technopark would be directly impacted by the current situation. They will either lose their jobs or would have to opt for loss of pay. Most of us have loans to pay off and families to support,” he added.  

Vineeth said the representation given to the government requests constituting a special committee to study the impact and recommend the way forward for the IT companies in the state. “We want the state to seek help from the Centre to provide support and announce a special package for IT companies and startups.” 
The organisation has also sought immediate intervention to support IT employees stranded abroad. “Hundreds of professionals are currently stuck in various parts of the world. All  of them are at the receiving end. The authorities should take necessary steps to bring them back safely,” said Vineeth.

Five suggestions put forth by Prathidhwani to the govt

  • Government to come out with  guidelines for IT sector job security and thereby remove panic among employees
  • Special package for IT companies 
  • and startups by seeking help of the central government.
  • Special committee to study the impact and way forward for IT companies due to Covid-19
  • Necessary steps to protect and support IT employees on short-term onsite assignments and stranded abroad due to Covid-19 situation
  • Employee Welfare Board and solution cell exclusively for IT employees
