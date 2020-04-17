Tech varsity directs colleges to enable online teaching during lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has directed the colleges to encourage online teaching as more working days will be lost in the current scenario.

The university has already directed principals of its affiliated colleges to explore online methods of teaching to help students continue their studies amid the lockdown. The details of e-teaching facilities that had already been organised at the affiliated colleges are being collected.

The university will extend technical support to colleges that have transitioned itself to online teaching. However, it has also received complaints from students hailing from remote village areas regarding poor internet connectivity.

M S Rajasree, Vice-Chancellor, said the university was planning to conduct the exams to ensure that final year students do not miss their placement opportunities and higher studies. However, engineering examinations cannot be offered online without a very inclusive preparation. Moreover, conducting examinations online on short notice will lead to many practical difficulties. Also, online exams are not feasible or inappropriate for many core engineering subjects.

Exam results out

Meanwhile, the results of BTech semester examinations, MTech clusters and Integrated MCA have been published. The procedure for scrutiny and revaluation of the results will begin soon. The university has declared the results in a timely manner so that the shutdown does not hit the career and higher studies prospects of students.