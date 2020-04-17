TNIE impact: Collector offers help to hearing-impaired

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after T’Puram Express brought to fore the hardships faced by the hearing-impaired, the district administration has stepped in offering help. T’Puram Express had reported on Thursday about the growing complaints from the hearing-impaired community regarding the unavailability of hearing aid batteries amid the lockdown. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, in a release, said the hearing aid batteries are available at NISH (National Institute of Speech and Hearing). In view of the challenges faced by the hearing impaired, the Collector held talks with the district fire force officer to ensure the delivery of batteries to the needy.

Currently, the fire department is engaged in the delivery of emergency medical supplies for the public. The Collector stated batteries would also be delivered on the outskirts of the district if necessary. The administration has launched a helpline number for providing assistance to the hearing-impaired. Those in need of batteries can contact 0471 2333101.