Traditional weavers in Capital cry for help

Traditional weavers struggle to sustain and preserve their generations-old skill because of apathy on the part of the  state government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of traditional weavers behind ‘Balaramapuram handloom’ continue their struggle to sustain and preserve their generations-old unique skill that is slowly fading into oblivion. Yet another Vishu has gone by without any demand for traditional handloom products. Cancellation of temple festivals due to Covid-19 has also come like a bolt from the blue for many weavers. Despite the huge demand for handloom products across the world, the state government continues to neglect the traditional handloom sector leaving the weavers at the receiving end. 

“Onam and Vishu used to be the busiest time of the year for us. Now it has become a thing of the past. Thousands of weavers here are now engaged in making school uniforms that don’t require the application of our traditional skills. We are artisans and this craft needs to be preserved. This skill was passed on to me by my ancestors and if the scenario continues, I’m afraid the art will be extinct in future,” said Vijayakumar, a weaver. 

“Agencies including Hantex and Hanveev which are supposed to support us and market our products are now selling power loom clothes brought from other states. Many new generation weavers have migrated to the Gulf countries in search of a better job and life. The authorities concerned must realise the value of this skill which is part of our heritage,” he said.According to Komala Kumaran of Handloom Weavers Development Society, the industry’s downfall began after the launch of the school uniform scheme. 

“The handloom industry in the district used to record `1,000-crore turnover annually before the launch of the school uniform scheme, after which weavers stopped making trademark products,” said Kumaran. 
An official of the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles said that they are unable to launch the Handloom Suraksha Scheme owing to lack of funds. “Unfortunately, the handloom industry is a labour-oriented sector and we’ve been trying to raise working capital for the scheme. But the state is going through the worst economic crisis after demonetisation, Nipah, recurrent floods and Covid-19.”

Working capital
The plan is to raise `22 crore to launch the scheme which aims at providing working capital and raw materials for weavers. The directorate has appointed 10 designers to launch a new line of diversified handloom products. “In the initial phase, we will be able to engage around 5,000 skilled weavers. We are trying to arrange loans to kickstart the scheme,” said the official.

However, the Handloom Weavers Development Society alleged that the directorate was giving excuses regarding the working capital. “Hantex and Hanveev could give orders to traditional weavers instead of getting products from the power loom industry based in other states. We have given memoranda to the government several times but failed to get any positive response,” said Kumaran.

