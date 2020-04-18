150 added to observation list; 2 remain under treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 150 new patients were put under observation in the district on Friday in the wake of Covid-19 spread. Of the 16 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, only two are now under treatment.

A total of 113 people were under hospital isolation on the day. There are 10 people under isolation in General Hospital, 60 in the Medical College, four in Peroorkada District Model Hospital , one in Nedumangad District Hospital, four in SAT Hospital, nine in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 29 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 1,991 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, 21 people were newly admitted in hospital and 24 were discharged. 64 samples were sent. 87 samples received on the day were negative. 138 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 71 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Friday. 13 people who needed psychological support called the mental health helpline. 233 people were called and offered mental support. So far 21,040 people were called for offering psychological support.