5 cases of liquor stolen from Bevco’s lorry

A lorry full of liquor bottles lying unattended in the deserted road during lockdown is a sitting duck for craving tipplers, who are willing to break the rules to have some fun.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lorry full of liquor bottles lying unattended in the deserted road during lockdown is a sitting duck for craving tipplers, who are willing to break the rules to have some fun. And that’s what exactly happened at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

As many as five cardboard boxes of liquor went missing from a lorry that was parked outside Beverages Corporation godown at Attingal. The lorry that was carrying liquor to the godown had arrived there just before the lockdown. Since the lockdown was announced, the liquor cases could not be moved to the godown and the vehicle was parked near a petrol pump near Mamom.

The cases were whisked away after cutting open the tarpaulin sheet that was draped over the goods. The theft was noticed on Friday morning and the matter was duly communicated to Attingal police. Attingal Police Station House Officer (SHO) said the vehicles that were stranded in the town were advised to park in a particular spot in Mamom.

At least one staffer was told to be present in the vehicle to prevent any untoward incident. “But the driver of this particular lorry parked the vehicle in another place and left it unattended. He ignored all our instructions and left the place,” the SHO said. He also said the stolen cases contained alcohol bottles of inexpensive brands and an investigation is on to find the culprits.

