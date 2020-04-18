STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Authorities find it hard to get items for free food kits

The Civil Supplies Department is facing difficulties in procuring the items for the free food kits announced by the government as part of Covid-19 relief measures.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Civil Supplies Department is facing difficulties in procuring the items for the free food kits announced by the government as part of Covid-19 relief measures. Sources said the distribution will be complete only by the month-end as against the original target of April 20. All the 87.29 lakh ration card holders in the state are eligible for the kit.

An officer said the problems in inter-state cargo movement in the time of lockdown were causing the delay. So far, kits have been supplied to 5.92 lakh families in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana - the highly subsidised category in the Public Distribution System.

The present stock with the department will be sufficient to provide kits to a good majority of the 31.51 lakh families in the priority category. Fresh procurement is needed for the supply to the 25 lakh families in the Non-priority State Subsidy category and 24.81 lakh in the Non-priority Non-subsidy category. The NAFED and the Karnataka government have promised sufficient items for the state. The department is in the process of procuring it.

Over 2,500 families have informed the department that they are ready to forgo the free food kit. The Civil Supplies Department launched the ‘Give it Up’ option for well-off families to forgo their kits. The option is available on the department website and also through SMS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp