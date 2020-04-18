Authorities find it hard to get items for free food kits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Civil Supplies Department is facing difficulties in procuring the items for the free food kits announced by the government as part of Covid-19 relief measures. Sources said the distribution will be complete only by the month-end as against the original target of April 20. All the 87.29 lakh ration card holders in the state are eligible for the kit.

An officer said the problems in inter-state cargo movement in the time of lockdown were causing the delay. So far, kits have been supplied to 5.92 lakh families in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana - the highly subsidised category in the Public Distribution System.

The present stock with the department will be sufficient to provide kits to a good majority of the 31.51 lakh families in the priority category. Fresh procurement is needed for the supply to the 25 lakh families in the Non-priority State Subsidy category and 24.81 lakh in the Non-priority Non-subsidy category. The NAFED and the Karnataka government have promised sufficient items for the state. The department is in the process of procuring it.

Over 2,500 families have informed the department that they are ready to forgo the free food kit. The Civil Supplies Department launched the ‘Give it Up’ option for well-off families to forgo their kits. The option is available on the department website and also through SMS.