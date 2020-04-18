KSRTC plies special buses for KSEB staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started special bus services to transport KSEB employees to their workplaces in different districts. It operated 11 buses from Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Friday.

The buses headed to locations in northern Kerala such as Kalpetta, Tirur, Kasaragod, Nilambur, Manjeri, Sreekandapuram and Shoranur. “Those on board were mostly employees stuck in the southern districts due to the lockdown and are unable to join duty,” said a KSEB officer. According to him, the buses were taken on rent as electricity distribution was included as an essential service.

The KSEB has agreed to pay the expenses for the trip as suggested by the KSRTC. The KSRTC had also transported two medical teams to Kasaragod this month. It has formed a group of crew members in each depot for Covid-19 emergency services.