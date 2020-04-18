Residents in Kerala village light lamps to mark end of 224 people’s quarantine period

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mangalapuram panchayat was lit up with lamps when the clock struck 7 pm on Friday.

Almost all families in the 20 wards of the panchayat lit lamps to mark the completion of quarantine of all 224 people who were under observation in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The panchayat got a major scare when a patient from nearby Pothencode succumbed to COVID-19, with his primary contact remaining a mystery.

“We followed the social distancing protocol without fail to do it. Without any party differences, all ward members, Mangalapuram police, health officials and all the families were part of the event. This is also to thank everyone who worked around the clock every day till Thursday.

We had a team active round the clock in the panchayat to deal with COVID-19 concerns and this is a culmination of all these efforts,” said Vengode Madhu, panchayat president.

“There are over 315 migrant labourers in the panchayat. We are providing food for almost half of them. The rest of them are provided with food by the respective contractors. We have received good help from the panchayat residents and kind-hearted individuals from outside the panchayat,” he added.

There are two community kitchens in the panchayat from where over 352 people are provided breakfast and lunch. Dinner is provided by NGOs.