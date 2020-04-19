‘Collecting samples after Pothencode death was challenging’

Gautham S By

Express News Service

After a night shift, Dr G S Vijayakrishnan spent a relaxed day at home on Saturday. His day shifts though have become super busy. A junior ENT consultant at the Attingal Taluk Hospital, he is among the doctors in charge of swab collection. While he collects five to eight samples daily, the biggest challenge was taking the swabs of people who were in contact with Abdul Azeez, the 68-year-old Pothencode man who died due to Covid- 19.

“Four of our staff went to a Thonnakkal school and collected samples from 30 persons in four hours wearing PPEs,” said Vijayakrishnan, also the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association general secretary. Organisations like DISHA refer people to the hospital while many come directly to give samples. Others consult on phone.

“Most people come with normal cold or fever. We give medicines, and advice them proper rest and care. We also ask those consulting on phone to visit the hospital if issues persist.” Field visits too are part of his duty, as exemplified by the visit of a team of doctors and officials from the Taluk Hospital and the municipality to seven migrant camps on April 13. Spreading awareness, he said, is as important as medical attention.