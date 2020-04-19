Family donates income to community kitchen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contributing Rs 1,000 to the community kitchen run by the city corporation meant parting with a good part of their only income for Ganesh and his mother residing in Sreeveli Nagar. A Parkinson’s patient, Ganesh’s pension for differently-abled and his mother’s social welfare pension are the only sources of income for the two-member family. However, when he listened to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging everyone to give the ‘Vishu Kaineetam’ for Covid-19 efforts, the thought stuck with Ganesh, which led him to contribute `1,000 to the community kitchen.

Mayor K Sreekumar visited the family to personally thank Ganesh and his mother for their kind act. “This is an absolute act of kindness. They made such a contribution from their only income to do their part for society. When I heard this, I decided to visit and thank them personally. They kept aside all their needs to give the amount which is an example of human values,” said the mayor.

Ganesh had underwent a surgery when he was in critical condition. The treatment was done at SCIMST and he was fitted with a pacemaker. It cost them around `12 lakh, the whole expense of which was taken care of by the government and people. Ganesh, who is still unable to join any sort of work to earn an income sees this as an opportunity to give back to society.