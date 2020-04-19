STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt to unveil amnesty scheme to claim VAT arrears

The state GST department is busy completing procedures to roll out the amnesty scheme for Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears announced in the 2020-21 budget.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST department is busy completing procedures to roll out the amnesty scheme for Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears announced in the 2020-21 budget. The pending arrears of VAT, the pre-GST tax regime, is worth around Rs 5,000 crore. The department’s internal audit wing is now conducting an evaluation of potential cases since 2013-14 which will be forwarded to the assessment authorities.

The government plan is to send notices at the earliest so that traders can file amnesty petitions before June 30. Traders need to pay only 40 per cent of tax arrears if the amount is paid before September 30. Subsequent payments, until December 31, will be eligible for a 50 per cent waiver. There is 100 per cent waiver on interest and penalties in both cases. Department sources said efforts are also being made to dispose of appeal petitions to enable those businesses to avail of the amnesty.  

However, they fear a cold response to the amnesty scheme in the wake of the economic slump due to Covid-19. “Most businesses have suffered huge losses owing to the lockdown. The perishable goods trade is the worst hit. They will find it hard to purchase new stocks and resume business. Hence, there won’t be many takers for the amnesty scheme,” an officer said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp