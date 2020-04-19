Playing a vital role in flattening the curve

Krishna Chand K By

Express News Service

Dr B Unnikrishnan, 53, superintendent, Government Hospital, Parassala, also holds the additional charge of assisting the District Medical Officer (DMO), Thiruvananthapuram, as part of Covid-19 containment. Ever since the virus spread occurred, he has been taking special care of persons coming to the OP and casualty of Parassala hospital. He formed a special fever clinic in the hospital exclusively for treating patients with fever.

Effective thermal screening has been taking place at the hospital for all patients. Unnikrishnan has also been included in the team to check the persons who are coming from Tamil Nadu at the border town of Kaliyikkavilai. Under his leadership, a task force was formed in the district to keep tab on the fake news.

“I was told by the District Collector to assist the DMO and I was included in the team in the district on March 18. Since then, I have been doing quite a bit to contain the spread of the virus. Not only me, but the entire team of doctors and nurses of Parassala hospital also needs a standing ovation due to their hard work,” he said.