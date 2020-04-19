They traced the roots of virus in central Travancore

HAREESH KUMRAS By

Express News Service

Two doctors from central Travancore played a key role in identifying the Corona patients during the second phase of Covid-19 spread in the state on March 7. Dr Anand working in Ranni Taluk hospital and Dr Shambhu, superintendent of the same hospital, are the real heroes behind the detection of suspected Covid-19 cases from the relatives of Italy returnees residing in Ranni. Dr Anand met the patients at the OP unit of the hospital and suspected that they had symptoms of Covid-19.

During further inquiry they revealed that their children had just arrived from Italy which was then a Corona hotspot. Dr Anand informed the matter to Dr Shambhu, the hospital superintendent. They jointly examined the suspected patients again and suggested lab test and isolation for them. Dr Anand had closely interacted with the suspected patients.

Therefore he had to remain in isolation from March 8 to April 3. Fortunately his test results turned negative. Dr Anand’s wife Dr Geethu is working in Vaikom taluk hospital. Madhav is their son. Dr Shambhu stayed in Ranni leading the Covid-19 preventive measures as Pathanamthitta had suddenly turned into a hotspot. His wife Dr Laya is working in Alappuzha medical college. Govindakrishnan and Muralikrishnan are their children.