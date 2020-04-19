Youth Congress to hold protests on April 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil has cast aspersions on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan citing that he is a ‘traitor’. Speaking to the reporters at Indira Bhavan, Shafi Parambil, MLA, said the youth leadership will be holding protests demanding the Chief Minister to relinquish the IT portfolio.

Shafi said Pinarayi is acting like a panic stricken thief who is about to be caught. He also added that the deal would not have materialised without the knowledge of the Chief Minister and his coterie. “Youth Congress State leadership has decided to hold protests in 5000 centres across the state on April 24. The protest would see three youth leaders each representing in all the venues abiding the social distancing in lieu of the Covid-19 lockdown”, said Shafi Parambil.