COVID-19: Disinfection gateway comes to a dead end in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raised doubts over the efficacy of ‘disinfection tunnels’ and the false sense of security they pose to break the chain of COVID-19, the organizations involved in the making are having a rethink about their products. Several firms have developed disinfection gateways or tunnels, an enclosure that disinfect people passing through it by spraying chemicals on them in a closed space.

Breath of Hope, a voluntary organization involved in manufacturing COVID-19 arresting products, has stopped the project of disinfection tunnel altogether. “The disinfection gateway has its limitations. Hence we are discontinuing the project,” said Rejin Narayanan, an engineer with Breath of Hope. The open hardware project under Neel Mathews was in the prototype stage when it was discontinued.

Breath of Hope used a combination of ethanol and hydrogen peroxide. The voluntary group is also involved in making a basic respirator, an affordable Personal Protective Equipment, and a non-invasive ventilator. The Chief Minister was critical of the projects in his daily briefings on two occasions and said such projects should not be encouraged.

His criticism is backed by studies by expert bodies that the disinfecting gateways gave a false sense of security to people who have gone through it. Besides, there was a criticism that sodium hypochlorite, the disinfectant commonly used in tunnels, can damage the skin and eyes. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, a prominent research organization, has developed a hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility.

Though Chief Minister vouched for the scientific methods adopted by the organization, the researchers involved in the project said it cannot be used as a fool-proof mechanism to prevent COVID-19 contamination. “The disinfection gateways are not a substitute to other measures taken to break the chain of COVID-19. It will help in reducing the bio-load on people, their clothes and bags they carry,” said an officer. “The tunnel could be used with some efficacy in hospitals, markets, theatres, airports and offices where a lot of people congregate.”