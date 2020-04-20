COVID-19: HLL readies rapid test kit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hill Lifecare Ltd developed ‘MakeSure’, a rapid antibody diagnostic kit that can tell if a patient is COVID-19 positive or not in 15-20 minutes. The device is designed to aid in the rapid differential diagnosis of Coronavirus infection in large population screening in the country during the current pandemic situation.

HLL is planning to manufacture two lakh kits for supplying them to various government units within next 10 days, said a statement. The kit manufactured at HLL’s rapid diagnostic kit manufacturing facility in Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana, has been validated and approved by NIV Pune and ICMR for use in India. HLL Lifecare Ltd is the first government company that received the approval from ICMR for manufacturing and supplying the rapid antibody kit for COVID-19 detection.