CyberProof Inc. warns of cybersecurity threats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CyberProof Inc., a subsidiary company of UST Global in the capital, has warned of new cybersecurity threats amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Hackers, including cybercriminals, are taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate their activities and spread own infections.

Hackers have underground networks for communicating among themselves and sharing resources for a cyber attack. Actively tracking this activity, CyberProof witnessed these forum complaints about being stuck at home because of the coronavirus, leading to a greater amount of frustration and malicious activity.

Investigations into cybercrime hacking communities exposed a threat actor offering a phishing method that infects victims with malware by sharing an online map of coronavirus-infected areas as a disguise.