Parcel special service train to Gujarat on April 22

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways will run a parcel special service train from Gujarat to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to dispatch essential commodities across the country. Train No. 00933 Okha-Thiruvananthapuram parcel special service train will leave Okha at 1.10pm on April 20, and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12pm on April 22.

Train No. 00934 Thiruvananthapuram-Okha parcel service train will return at 11pm on April 22 and reach Okha by 9.40pm on April 24. The trains will have five high-capacity parcel vans and one luggage-cum-brake van. They will halt at various towns including Jamnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat in Gujarat, Vasai Road and Panvel in Maharashtra. It will take the Konkan route to reach Kerala.

The Railways will also run the daily parcel service trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode till May 3. The service had been extended to Nagercoil until Sunday (April 19).