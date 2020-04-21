67 more persons under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 67 new patients were put under observation in the district on Monday in the wake of COVID-19 spread. Of the 16 who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, only the 80-year- old patient from Manacaud is now under treatment. A total of 97 people are currently under hospital isolation -- 10 in General Hospital, 48 in MCH, six in SAT Hospital, six in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 27 patients in various private hospitals. Besides, 1,356 people are in home quarantine in the district.

On Monday, 18 people were newly admitted to hospital and 31 were discharged. Forty-nine samples were sent for tests. And the 52 results received on Monday were negative. A total of 174 calls was made to the Collectorate Control Room, with the Disha call centre receiving 51 calls on Monday. Fourteen people, who needed psychological support, dialled the mental health help line while 31 people were called and offered mental support.