STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Guest school teachers bear the brunt at the time of lockdown

The guest lecturers are appointed in the schools where there is an insufficient number of teachers due to transfers and long leave.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government has decided to protect school teachers working in the unaided sector during lockdown by asking the managements to provide salary without fail, over a thousand guest teachers working in the higher secondary sector of government and aided schools for daily wages are at the receiving end.They have been left jobless from March 1 as their annual contract ends by February.

The guest lecturers are appointed in the schools where there is an insufficient number of teachers due to transfers and long leave. The appointments are usually made from June and end in February, ensuring that they cover the syllabus. They are working on a daily wage basis and they are getting a maximum sum of D1,195 for junior guest teachers and D1,425 for senior teachers.

In a month, each teacher is told to conduct 60 hours of classes so that they can earn at least D25,000 on a monthly basis. Despite the fact that they are daily wage employees, the government gives salary as a consolidated pay after completing a month. However, their condition is pathetic since the lockdown was imposed. Hence, the guest teachers’ union urged the government to include them also in the beneficiary list of those eligible for receiving wages.

“I have no income from March and I can’t even scout for other jobs due to the lockdown. I used to take tuition for children in the locality. Now, it has also been stopped due to lockdown protocol. Normally, we get a low pay compared to permanent teachers. Now, our situation is pathetic,” said Biju Kumar P, a guest teacher who worked in an aided school in the capital.

According to office-bearers of Kerala Guest Teachers’ Union (KGTU), a majority of teachers used to make ends meet by taking tuitions and engaging in other part-time professions in the months of March, April and May. “In addition, the guest teachers did not get their full benefits in the last two years due to the loss of many working days in the academic calendar following Nipah outbreak, floods and landslide.

In fact, guest teachers are the ones who compensate for the dearth of permanent teachers and they work hard. The other thing is that many of them are included in the PSC rank lists too. So, we request the government to grant wages for three months at least so that our lives won’t be adversely affected,” said P M Moosa, president, KGTU.Though the teachers’ union has mailed a memorandum to General Education Minister C Raveendranath and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, nothing has turned positive. So, the union has decided to meet the ministers in the coming days to consider their request.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp