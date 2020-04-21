Kerala to hold Asia’s biggest online school arts fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state will soon witness an online school arts festival, organised to relieve children and their families of stress during lockdown. The initiative was mooted by the cultural department, jointly with the State Information Technology and Multilateral Industrial Cooperative Society Limited (SITMICOS), a statelevel organisation under the industries department.

‘Uyirppu 2020’ is a long thought-out cultural upliftment project of SITMICOS that is aimed at bringing students from Class I to Class XII of all schools, irrespective of syllabus, in the state under one umbrella. The festival will turn out to be the most unique and biggest students arts festival of Asia. Every participant should fill and submit an application form, along with a photograph, copy of their school ID, parent/guardian’s declaration and the performance in digital format, which shouldn’t exceed 25mb for videos and 2mb for other art forms, and a written letter to onlinekalolsavam@ gmail. com by May 4 before 4pm.

SITMICOS has designed the competition in such a manner that it let’s families of children involve in the festival without having to spend money, travel or take other strains, which is most suiting to the current situation. The committee of judges will be selected from the state school festival panel of the previous academic year and it will be headed by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Each event will have a separate committee. For details, contact: 0471-2317755