STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to hold Asia’s biggest online school arts fest

In A first, the state will soon witness an online school arts festival, organised to relieve children and their families of stress during lockdown.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state will soon witness an online school arts festival, organised to relieve children and their families of stress during lockdown. The initiative was mooted by the cultural department, jointly with the State Information Technology and Multilateral Industrial Cooperative Society Limited (SITMICOS), a statelevel organisation under the industries department.

‘Uyirppu 2020’ is a long thought-out cultural upliftment project of SITMICOS that is aimed at bringing students from Class I to Class XII of all schools, irrespective of syllabus, in the state under one umbrella. The festival will turn out to be the most unique and biggest students arts festival of Asia. Every participant should fill and submit an application form, along with a photograph, copy of their school ID, parent/guardian’s declaration and the performance in digital format, which shouldn’t exceed 25mb for videos and 2mb for other art forms, and a written letter to onlinekalolsavam@ gmail. com by May 4 before 4pm.

SITMICOS has designed the competition in such a manner that it let’s families of children involve in the festival without having to spend money, travel or take other strains, which is most suiting to the current situation. The committee of judges will be selected from the state school festival panel of the previous academic year and it will be headed by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Each event will have a separate committee. For details, contact: 0471-2317755

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp