Mullappally intensifies attack against Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran alleged the CPM leadership’s move to create a protective shield around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is acting as the spokesperson for crony capitalism, is suicidal. Mullapally reiterated that Pinarayi is keen to support corporates, contrary to the stand taken by the CPM leadership.

“It is surprising to note that not a single minister knew about the Sprinklr deal and it was only after the Opposition brought it to the limelight that the central CPM leadership came to know of it. It is certain that Sprinklr was invited to the state and was accorded a red carpet welcome,” said Mullapally.