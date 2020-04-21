STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-lockdown, private bus operators foresee bumpy road

But the federation rejected government’s offer to operate the bus services from Monday as the restrictions have been lifted partially in a few districts. 

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Bus rides are not going to be popular even after the lockdown is lifted on May 3, feel private bus operators as they say it would take at least another four months for people to start feeling comfortable in using public transport.“Even days before the lockdown there were only a few number of bus passengers. The situation is going to continue for some more time,” said the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) president M B Sathyan. Private buses were operated till March 22 based on the directions from the government.

The owners of around 12,000 buses maintained that it was not viable to operate while adhering to social distancing.To keep social distancing a 38-seater city service bus should carry only 19 people and that too without no passenger standing. "We are not going to get even 19 passengers after May 3. It would take some more to regain normalcy," said general secretary of KSPBOF Lawrence Babu.

The federation was about to start an indefinite strike demanding fare revision just before the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. The strike on March 11 was called off after the Transport Minister sought the bus operators’ support in fighting the pandemic and not to trouble students during examination time.

The government has, in the meantime, come to the rescue of the private bus owners by granting them more time to pay the quarterly tax which comes to an average of ` 27,000. The bus owners were also given tax exemption for the last 30 days the buses did not operate.“The government has issued an order exempting taxes during lockdown period till April 14. But a revised order will be issued in the wake of extension of lockdown,” said an officer of the Motor Vehicles Department.

The KSPBOF has demanded more support in the form of tax relaxation and interest free loans for maintenance. The government has, however, decided to write off road tax of KSRTC till March 31 next year.
 

