T’Puram Rural tops list of lockdown violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing the swoop on those violating the lockdown advisory, 2,297 persons were on Monday arrested by the police state-wide in this connection. And 2,231 cases were registered and 1,784 vehicles were seized on the day on which restrictions were eased in several regions after classifying them into zones based on the rate of Covid incidence.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits recorded the maximum number of violations in the state as the region falls under the Orange B zone. The government had announced partial relaxations for the region. However, several people hit the streets violating the lockdown advisory. In the rural limits, 326 persons were arrested and 328 cases were registered.

As many as 281 vehicles were seized. However, the violations were comparatively less within City limits. A total of 99 cases were registered and 101 people were arrested, with 77 vehicles seized. After Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Kollam Rural and Pathanamthitta registered more than 200 cases and arrests. But Kottayam, which falls under the green zone, recorded only 39 arrests and nine cases with no vehicle seizures. Idukki reported fewer violations of 23 arrests, 37 cases and five vehicle seizures.