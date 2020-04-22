Amid lockdown, summer rain batters Muttakkad farmers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Farmers around the country have been hit badly by the economic meltdown caused by Covid-19 outbreak. On top of it, the farming community at Muttakkad in Venganoor panchayat here has been battered by the summer rain accompanied by strong wind that destroyed vegetable and banana crops. A major part of the affected area has banana cultivation. Tracts of vegetables were also destroyed due to the downpour in the last few days.

Over 4,000 plantain trees belonging to nearly 50 farmers in Muttakkad and vegetables grown in an estimated two hectares have been ruined. Farmers claim to have incurred a loss of over `10 lakh and are being forced to give away their produce for free as they are not fit for sale in the market.“During cyclone Ockhi, more than 54 of my coconut trees were uprooted. The recent wind destroyed more than 500 plantain bunches which were just one-and-a-half months old. Since the trees cannot be replanted, I distributed them for free,” says Selvarajan C S, a farmer. He also alleged that they are yet to get compensation from the government for the crop loss during Ockhi.

Rajappan, another farmer, has also suffered a huge loss with over 1,000 of his plantain trees destroyed. “The pandemic had already hit the market with decreasing sales. We had taken bank loans for replanting the trees but the unexpected summer rain has shattered our plans,” said Rajappan.

The farmers from Muttakkad sell their produce in markets at Ayanara, but these are barely functioning now due to the lockdown. They have also not received any payments since October last year. On top of these difficulties, the summer rain has torpedoed their plans to make a profit.

Agriculture Department officer Prakash Christian, assistant agriculture officers Meenambika and Kunjumon, and member of Venganoor grama panchayat R S Sreekumar visited the area to assess the damage. “The damage is huge. We have already brought this to the notice of higher officials and sincerely hope that the farmers get assistance to recover from their losses,” said Sreekumar.