DMO’s office overlooks KSRTC to transport health workers

The long-bodied buses were popular among health staff as it could accommodate more people when compared to mini buses.  

Image of a KSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Medical Office cancelled the bus service offered by KSRTC and allowed private bus operators to transport health workers during lockdown. The contract to transport health staff from their home to DMO office, General Hospital, Medical College and RCC was given to KSRTC from the first week of lockdown. There were 14 bus services from Kaliyikkavila, Varkala, Vizhinjam, Nedumangad and Attingal. But the DMO office, from Monday,  granted the contract to private mini bus operators much to the displeasure of KSRTC officers. 

“We are ready to offer any number of buses for the services of health department. I do not know why they cancelled it,” said an officer of KSRTC. The KSRTC has been in loggerheads with mini buses for running unauthorised parallel services in routes where KSRTC has permit. The bus service offered by KSRTC is without any rent. The users need to pay only for the diesel used for operation. 

The long-bodied buses were popular among health staff as it could accommodate more people when compared to mini buses.  There are allegations that the new arrangement was made to get preferential treatment for DMO staff. 

“Some of the staff in DMO office wanted the service exclusively for them though the order issued clearly stated that it was meant for all health staff in other government hospitals too.” said a nurse. The DMO office also restricted the service to three main hospitals after the restrictions were relaxed from Monday. The District Medical Officer (Health) was unavailable for comments.

