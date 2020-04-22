By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department has initiated steps for door-to-door delivery of Vanasree products in the wake of the ongoing lockdown. Various products include wild honey, lemongrass oil, cloves, ‘kuntharikkam’ (frankincense), pepper, ‘kasthuri manjal’, ‘Marayoor’ jaggery and ‘pathi mukham,’ (Indian redwood).

Residents in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits can place orders by sending the location of the customers and names of the products via WhatsApp on 8281165348. According to officials, the customers who want the products to be delivered will have to pay a service charge in addition to the prices of the products. In a release issued here, the authorities informed that locations with a large number of orders will be prioritised.