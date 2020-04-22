‘Lockdown for future’: Tharoor promotes Earth Day campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To mark the occasion of Earth Day (April 22) this year, the C5 foundation and the Earth Day Network have jointly launched an internet campaign called ‘Lockdown for Future’. As part of the campaign, people can share video clips or photographs of the sustainable lifestyle practices they had undertaken during the lockdown period, by using the hashtag #LockdownForFuture. These activities can range anywhere from making vegetable patches at home to promoting use of alternate products in place of plastic.

Not to be left behind in making an eco-friendly statement, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has now joined the campaign by sharing a visual of his vegetable patch in Delhi.“This is a very special day — the fiftieth anniversary of earth day. We have come a long way during this half-century. We are much more conscious of the environment, the damage we are causing the earth, and our responsibilities to mother nature. Ironically, the lockdown period has reminded us of the beauty of nature.

I am in Delhi, which usually has unbreathable air throughout the year. Thanks to the reduction in human activity, we can see the blue skies and breathe clean unpolluted air. We can appreciate all that the nature has to offer,” said Shashi Tharoor in the video.The MP also talked about the ‘lockdown for future’ campaign by the C5 foundation and the Earth Day Network, in which they were inviting the public to ‘share’ the green acts they were undertaking while stuck at home.

“The campaign has been a huge success, and I extend my applause and appreciation to all those who participated in it. Here in Delhi, we have been able to do a little bit of vegetable gardening,” he added, while urging everyone to encourage fellow citizens, friends, family, and the government to do everything to protect the planet.

The campaign saw over 200 entries across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. Innovative activities that stand out will be displayed on the websites of the organisers. “We have seen good participation. The idea was to promote and encourage green activities. We have seen some rather creative and inspiring entries, which will be displayed on our websites,” said Vishnu P R, CEO, C5 Foundation.