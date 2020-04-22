STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Lockdown for future’: Tharoor promotes Earth Day campaign

To mark the occasion of Earth Day (April 22) this year, the C5 foundation and the Earth Day Network have jointly launched an internet campaign called ‘Lockdown for Future’.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To mark the occasion of Earth Day (April 22) this year, the C5 foundation and the Earth Day Network have jointly launched an internet campaign called ‘Lockdown for Future’. As part of the campaign, people can share video clips or photographs of the sustainable lifestyle practices they had undertaken during the lockdown period, by using the hashtag #LockdownForFuture. These activities can range anywhere from making vegetable patches at home to promoting use of alternate products in place of plastic.

Not to be left behind in making an eco-friendly statement, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has now joined the campaign by sharing a visual of his vegetable patch in Delhi.“This is a very special day — the fiftieth anniversary of earth day. We have come a long way during this half-century. We are much more conscious of the environment, the damage we are causing the earth, and our responsibilities to mother nature. Ironically, the lockdown period has reminded us of the beauty of nature.

I am in Delhi, which usually has unbreathable air throughout the year. Thanks to the reduction in human activity, we can see the blue skies and breathe clean unpolluted air. We can appreciate all that the nature has to offer,” said Shashi Tharoor in the video.The MP also talked about the ‘lockdown for future’ campaign by the C5 foundation and the Earth Day Network, in which they were inviting the public to ‘share’ the green acts they were undertaking while stuck at home. 

“The campaign has been a huge success, and I extend my applause and appreciation to all those who participated in it. Here in Delhi, we have been able to do a little bit of vegetable gardening,” he added, while urging everyone to encourage fellow citizens, friends, family, and the government to do everything to protect the planet.

The campaign saw over 200 entries across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. Innovative activities that stand out will be displayed on the websites of the organisers. “We have seen good participation. The idea was to promote and encourage green activities. We have seen some rather creative and inspiring entries, which will be displayed on our websites,” said Vishnu P R, CEO, C5 Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp