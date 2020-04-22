Online IT help desk aids techies wade through tough times

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 online help desk launched by Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT professionals at Technopark, has been able to provide considerable assistance to techies during lockdown. The help desk, which is being operated with around 50 techie volunteers, have so far dealt with nearly 300 distress calls since its launch on March 27. Secretary of Prathidhwani, Vineeth Chandran said that the organisation has been able to help a lot of techies in distress.

“I was in self-quarantine after coming back from an on-site assignment abroad and then the lockdown was declared. I realised there would be many who would be at the receiving end because of the pandemic. Hence, it was decided to launch the helpline. We were taken aback by the response. Within three days of the launch the number of distress calls had crossed 100,” he said. The organisation had prepared a database of all emergency numbers that would prove helpful.

The helpdesk attended a wide range of calls seeking doctor consultation, medicines, counselling and essential groceries.According to Vineeth, many calls were about the unavailability of medicines. “Many people were unable to go out and get medicines. Some medicines were unavailable in Kazhakoottam. We made arrangements to source from General Hospital or Medical College Hosptial.” He said that the helpdesk was also able to offer assistance to differently-abled techies as well as to those who hail from other states.

While a section of callers sought help to procure tech equipment such as keyboards and headsets, others complained about slow internet connections. “We helped companies deliver laptops to employees and helped fix issues relating to connectivity devices which were necessary to enable work from home for techies,” said Vineeth. Also, the help desk received calls from families of techies who are stranded abroad seeking help.