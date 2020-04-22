Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Social distancing is only for the privileged,” says Achamma Umayan, one of the inmates of the relief camp at Valiyathura UP School that shelters around 20 displaced fishermen families. The grim reality of social distancing norms, put in place by the state government for effectively curbing the spread of Covid-19, are thrown to the wind in this camp jam-packed with displaced fishermen families. “Police often come and ask us to disperse when we gather outside for a small talk. But they don’t care about multiple families living in the crammed space here as if social distancing norms don’t apply here,” says Achamma, whose house was partially swallowed by rough waves. She urged the authorities to make arrangements within the camp to enable physical distancing for the inmates.

The camp hosts families whose houses were destroyed by the violent waves in Valiyathura–the fishing hamlet of the state capital. Increasing mosquito menace and lack of space at the facility make them sitting ducks before communicable diseases, including Covid-19.“I was left with no option but to move to the camp. Rooms are full here. Four families are living in one classroom and around 10 families are staying in one of the big rooms.

There is only a single toilet for all women because we cannot use the mobile toilet facility parked out in the open,” adds Achamma, who is a member of one of the 133 families currently living at multiple relief camps in four locations in Thiruvananthapuram. “There are many elderly people at the camp and we all are scared to go out, or to the hospital. If anyone contracts the disease, we all will get infected,” she adds.

The ongoing lockdown and severe sea erosion have landed almost all fishermen families in deep poverty. “We are out of work and there is no money to survive. All we have got is 15kg of rice from the government and if the lockdown continues, we will end up dying from starvation. Staying indoors may work for the privileged but not for people like us who have to go out and work everyday to feed our families,” says Lourde Sebastian, who has been living at the camp for the past four years.

According to Valiyathura councillor Sheeba Patrick, the relief camp is not in any threat. “There is no Covid-19 threat for the inmates at the relief camp. They are safe because no cases have been reported in my ward,” said Sheeba. She said `2,000 in relief amount was earmarked in 2019 for the fishermen.

With each passing year, more fishermen families are becoming homeless. Just during the lockdown period, seven houses were destroyed due to sea erosion. Though the state government has declared a relief package of `10 lakh each to rehabilitate families within 100 metres from the sea, the families are unable to avail the benefits.

“The relief announced by the government is superficial. It’s impossible to buy a plot of land and construct a home with just `10 lakh. Because of CRZ norms, we will not be able to construct houses at Valiyathura where we have lived all our lives. When we attempt to buy a second-hand house, the authorities reject our proposal saying the conditions are not being met. Also, people don’t want to sell their property to us because the fund comes from the government,” says Bindu Alosius. Former Valiyathura ward councillor Tony Oliver said many of the beneficiaries are yet to get the `10,000 announced by the government last year. “They are unable to encash the cheques because the government has no money,” alleged Tony.

