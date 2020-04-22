STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will waive fixed power charge if Centre okays proposal: Pinarayi Vijayan

The works department will arrange 2.26 lakh beds to be used in emergency situations.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decision on waiving fixed electricity charge of consumers will be taken if the state receives a favourable response from the Centre for its proposal to get concession for power purchased from Central power stations, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state has waived the fixed electricity charge of LT, HT and EHT power connections of industrial and commercial establishments for six months. The proposal to reduce the arrear surcharge from 18 per cent to 12 per cent will be submitted before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission. 

2.26 lakh more beds 
The works department will arrange 2.26 lakh beds to be used in emergency situations. Of this, 1.40 lakh beds are usable at present. The homoeo department has been given permission to distribute medicine that boosts immune system. Forest department has been directed to take steps to reduce attack by wild animals on human habitats. The government has directed Idukki administration to inquire about the non-procurement of vegetables that has landed farmers in a crisis.

Comments

