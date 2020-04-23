STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bhavana Library makes 30,000 masks everyday 

Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre in Poozhikunnu, Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, is helping 62 families earn between `300 and `800 during this lockdown period.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers making face masks at Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre in Poozhikunnu, Ottasekharamangalam panchayat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre in Poozhikunnu, Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, is helping 62 families earn between `300 and `800 during this lockdown period. The institution has started a mask manufacturing centre in their cloth bag making unit and is producing around 30,000 three-layer surgical masks everyday.  

The face covers are being sourced from outside Kerala. The team at Bhavana stitch these with the laces to make complete products. The initiative started with supplying 1,500 washable masks to police departments, health workers, fire force, excise and journalists for free. They are now only charging a service fee for the masks, thus making them available at a cheaper price. Production of washable masks is also continuing unhindered.  

“When the scarcity of three-layer surgical masks was brought to our notice, we tied up with a Maharashtra-based production company which was finding it hard to hire the manpower required to attach the straps to the filter. We took over the task with the support of the public. We are also paying them for their services,” said Poozhanad Gopan, a representative of the library.   The team at Bhavana has also been actively running an awareness campaign on Covid-19 and helping procure materials for the community kitchen in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp