Bhavana Library makes 30,000 masks everyday 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre in Poozhikunnu, Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, is helping 62 families earn between `300 and `800 during this lockdown period. The institution has started a mask manufacturing centre in their cloth bag making unit and is producing around 30,000 three-layer surgical masks everyday.

The face covers are being sourced from outside Kerala. The team at Bhavana stitch these with the laces to make complete products. The initiative started with supplying 1,500 washable masks to police departments, health workers, fire force, excise and journalists for free. They are now only charging a service fee for the masks, thus making them available at a cheaper price. Production of washable masks is also continuing unhindered.

“When the scarcity of three-layer surgical masks was brought to our notice, we tied up with a Maharashtra-based production company which was finding it hard to hire the manpower required to attach the straps to the filter. We took over the task with the support of the public. We are also paying them for their services,” said Poozhanad Gopan, a representative of the library. The team at Bhavana has also been actively running an awareness campaign on Covid-19 and helping procure materials for the community kitchen in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat.