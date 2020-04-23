STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chandy seeks intervention of PM, CM to bring back stranded NRIs

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries. Chandy said the Centre should not wait until May 3 for the lockdown to end, but arrange chartered flights for their immediate return.In another letter, Chandy asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intensify the state government’s pressure on the Centre for the NRIs’ return.

In the letter to the PM, Chandy said pregnant women, senior citizens and those on visiting visa in the Gulf and stranded in the Middle East should be given preference.Indian expatriates in other countries should be brought back after that. Chandy highlighted that 20-50 labourers are staying together in camps in the Gulf. He asked the PM to issue directives to the Indian embassies to provide medicines and facilities to the Covid patients abroad.

Chandy also brought to the notice of the PM that aviation companies have not been refunding the fare after cancellation of flights due to the pandemic. The companies have been claiming that refund can be issued only for those tickets taken after March 24, the day the lockdown was announced. The irony is none has booked tickets after the lockdown started. Chandy pointed out that the companies’ stand is not going to benefit anyone.Chandy urged Pinarayi to allow all organisations in the Gulf to engage in relief activities.

Fare refunding issues
Oommen Chandy also brought to the notice of the PM that aviation companies have not been refunding the fare after cancellation of flights due to the pandemic. The companies have been claiming that refund can be issued only for those tickets taken after March 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Narendra Modi NRIs Malayalis Keralites
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp