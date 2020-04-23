Chandy seeks intervention of PM, CM to bring back stranded NRIs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries. Chandy said the Centre should not wait until May 3 for the lockdown to end, but arrange chartered flights for their immediate return.In another letter, Chandy asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intensify the state government’s pressure on the Centre for the NRIs’ return.

In the letter to the PM, Chandy said pregnant women, senior citizens and those on visiting visa in the Gulf and stranded in the Middle East should be given preference.Indian expatriates in other countries should be brought back after that. Chandy highlighted that 20-50 labourers are staying together in camps in the Gulf. He asked the PM to issue directives to the Indian embassies to provide medicines and facilities to the Covid patients abroad.

Chandy also brought to the notice of the PM that aviation companies have not been refunding the fare after cancellation of flights due to the pandemic. The companies have been claiming that refund can be issued only for those tickets taken after March 24, the day the lockdown was announced. The irony is none has booked tickets after the lockdown started. Chandy pointed out that the companies’ stand is not going to benefit anyone.Chandy urged Pinarayi to allow all organisations in the Gulf to engage in relief activities.

