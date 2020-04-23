Child rights panel raps Youth League 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KESCPCR) took a suo motu case against Youth League members for conducting torchlight rally which saw the participation of children in Kondotty near Malappuram at noon. The rally was taken out in protest against the Chief Minister.

The Commission pointed out the protest was carried out with the children at a place where curfew is imposed as per Epidemic Diseases Act. “People are asked to stay at homes and maintain social distance due to coronavirus outbreak. At such a time it was a serious lapse from the Youth League’s side to include children.” The Commission has sought a report on the incident from the State Police Chief, District Police Chief, District Collector and Child Protection Officer.