Eco-friendly, even during the lockdown

Cleetus Thomas, a teacher, spends his lockdown days innovatively.

Cleetus Thomas and his family with the paper buckets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Cleetus Thomas, a teacher, spends his lockdown days innovatively. He has been making paper buckets along with wife Beena Margaret who is also a teacher and their two children. He had learnt to make paper buckets earlier as part of the Paristhithikam project of the government which was implemented at his school, Govt LPS, Nanniyode.

They will be used in the school once they reopen for the next academic year. “Four newspapers and all-purpose flour are the raw materials needed to make a medium-sized bin. They are thick and can be decorated. They will have to be dry and sturdy. We can also make bigger and thicker bins with more paper. I will hand over two buckets each to every classroom to dispose of waste in a segregated manner. I was encouraged by G R Hari of Sasthra Sahithya Parishad to make these baskets during the lockdown,” said Cleetus.

“We had worked on many substitutes for the plastic buckets back when the Paristhithikam project was being implemented in the school. This is a sort of revival. We also made a video in association with Haritha Kerala Mission which was well received,” he added. His children Aleena and Alan were active in decorating the buckets. 

Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
