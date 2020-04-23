Interest-free loan launched for Kudumbashree women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree has launched Chief Minister’s ‘Sahayahastham’ (Helping Hands), an interest-free loan scheme to women neighbourhood groups whose livelihood have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic. The `2,000-crore scheme would benefit 35 lakh women in the state. The beneficiaries within the neighbourhood group would get a maximum of `20,000 as loan which she needs to repay in 36 months. The repayment includes six months moratorium. The scheme is part of the `20,000 crore economic package announced by the Chief Minister in the wake of pandemic in March.

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen launched the scheme by distributing loans to two neighbourhood groups in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Wednesday. The scheme will be implemented on the lines of ‘Resurgent Kerala’ loan scheme introduced after the floods.

The eligible beneficiaries will get a minimum of `5,000. It will be distributed through their bank account. The banks charge 9 per cent interest on the loan and the government will cover the interest as subsidies through beneficiaries. The decision was taken at a meeting with the Kudumbashree Mission, Cooperative department and state-level banker’s committee.