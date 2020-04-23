MLA’s initiative comes to the aid of patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many residents facing difficulties in buying essentials and medicines ever since the lockdown was declared, a number of organisations and individuals have come forward to help people in need.

I B Sathish

The latest entrant to hop on the bandwagon is Kattakada MLA I B Sathish who has launched the ‘Ottakkalla Oppam’ initiative to deliver medicines to the ailing patients.The timely intervention of the MLA helped Geetha, a native of Kollam district, to procure a medicine.

Geetha, who is suffering from depression, is dependent on the pills prescribed to her. She contacted EK Nayanar Smaraka Care and Palliative requesting help. “However, the medicine wasn’t available. We then came to know about the MLA’s initiative and contacted him. He was able to arrange the medicine in just two hours,” said Nishad Rahman, president, EK Nayanar Smaraka Care and Palliative.