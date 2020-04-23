STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Network engineers stopped despite carrying emergency passes

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Software engineers are busy working from home. But hardware network engineers and system administrators do not have the luxury of choice. Their presence in server rooms is essential to prevent server or system crash. Now those working at Technopark are unable to reach their workplaces as the police impose restrictions citing Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits as a hotspot.

Though they have obtained a court order permitting travel for work till May 3, and have acquired emergency passes, the police are stopping them. Currently, 422 emergency passes have been issued to employees from among the 450 companies there. Having intervened in the matter, the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) in Technopark is set to urge the government to exempt such professionals from lockdown curbs considering their work as an essential service.

After the state government announced easing of restrictions on Monday as the district falls under the Orange B category, several hardware engineers and system administrators proceeding to the IT park were told to return home. The police even booked a person and seized his car.As per the Additional District Magistrate’s order dated April 15, the emergency passes issued to networking employees and professionals of various IT companies in Technopark are valid till the end of the second phase of lockdown.

The validity of the passes had earlier ended on April 14, the final day of the first phase of lockdown. The court then extended the validity, with copies of the order sent to Technopark CEO, City Police Commissioner and Rural SP.  “I was blocked at the Thirumala Junction,” a network engineer told TNIE.
“Despite showing the emergency pass, the police didn’t listen to me. The cops then took me to the Poojapura police station and registered a case. The vehicle was also seized. I was granted bail on furnishing two sureties.” 

According to GTech CEO Vishnu V Nair, a committee has been constituted to approach the magistrate’s court again seeking an order allowing network engineers to work at the IT park and to instruct the police not to stop them from commuting. “We are pushing the Technopark authorities as well,” he said. “Only a proper understanding between Technopark and the police will enable the engineers to travel without any hiccups.”

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay told TNIE the police will not stop vehicles or register cases if people have valid emergency passes. “The police will allow people with valid passes to travel,” he said.“But we can’t let in persons carrying only official ID cards as the city falls under a hotspot region. More than 1 lakh employees are working in various buildings of Technopark.” The commissioner termed the Poojapura incident an isolated one.

Exemption sought
Currently, 422 emergency passes have been issued to employees from among the 450 companies there. Having intervened in the matter, the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) in Technopark is set to urge the government to exempt such professionals from lockdown curbs

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp