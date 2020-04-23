Network engineers stopped despite carrying emergency passes

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Software engineers are busy working from home. But hardware network engineers and system administrators do not have the luxury of choice. Their presence in server rooms is essential to prevent server or system crash. Now those working at Technopark are unable to reach their workplaces as the police impose restrictions citing Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits as a hotspot.

Though they have obtained a court order permitting travel for work till May 3, and have acquired emergency passes, the police are stopping them. Currently, 422 emergency passes have been issued to employees from among the 450 companies there. Having intervened in the matter, the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) in Technopark is set to urge the government to exempt such professionals from lockdown curbs considering their work as an essential service.

After the state government announced easing of restrictions on Monday as the district falls under the Orange B category, several hardware engineers and system administrators proceeding to the IT park were told to return home. The police even booked a person and seized his car.As per the Additional District Magistrate’s order dated April 15, the emergency passes issued to networking employees and professionals of various IT companies in Technopark are valid till the end of the second phase of lockdown.

The validity of the passes had earlier ended on April 14, the final day of the first phase of lockdown. The court then extended the validity, with copies of the order sent to Technopark CEO, City Police Commissioner and Rural SP. “I was blocked at the Thirumala Junction,” a network engineer told TNIE.

“Despite showing the emergency pass, the police didn’t listen to me. The cops then took me to the Poojapura police station and registered a case. The vehicle was also seized. I was granted bail on furnishing two sureties.”

According to GTech CEO Vishnu V Nair, a committee has been constituted to approach the magistrate’s court again seeking an order allowing network engineers to work at the IT park and to instruct the police not to stop them from commuting. “We are pushing the Technopark authorities as well,” he said. “Only a proper understanding between Technopark and the police will enable the engineers to travel without any hiccups.”

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay told TNIE the police will not stop vehicles or register cases if people have valid emergency passes. “The police will allow people with valid passes to travel,” he said.“But we can’t let in persons carrying only official ID cards as the city falls under a hotspot region. More than 1 lakh employees are working in various buildings of Technopark.” The commissioner termed the Poojapura incident an isolated one.

