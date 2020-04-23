Norka awaits nod for expat registration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka-Roots will start the registration process for expats who are planning to come back to Kerala once the central government approves. The state is planning to start the registration to facilitate services, including quarantine to the returning expats. However, the registration would not avail priority in ticket booking or reduction in ticket rates.

Provisions will be made to conduct health checks for the expats in Kerala airports and, if needed, they will be shifted to quarantine centres. The registration process will begin soon, Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, CEO, Norka Roots.